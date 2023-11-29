Five storylines to watch when Hoban and Massillon play in the OHSAA football state final

The Division II state final in football needs no introduction.

When Massillon and Hoban meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tom Benson Stadium, it will be the fifth time in six seasons the two will face each other in the playoffs.

It’s the third time they’ll meet in the state final with the last happening in 2020.

If you’ve paid attention, you already know this.

Here are five incredible storylines to follow heading in:

All-district arguments will be settled when Hoban and Massillon play

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens is one of four athletes playing in the final that hold district player of the year distinctions.

Very few things get social media talking quite like all-district teams, and this year’s Northeast Inland list gave fans that. With co-offensive players of the year DaOne Owens at quarterback for Massillon and tackle William Satterwhite for Hoban, there will be some jawing.

Add co-defensive players of the year Dorian Pringle at linebacker for the Tigers and tackle Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for the Knights and the storylines continue.

Defensive end Chase Bond, offensive tackle Nolan Davenport, linebacker Cody Fair and defensive tackle Mike Wright Jr. come in as first-team all-district selections for Massillon.

Wide receiver Jacques Carter, running back Ja’Meir Gamble, safety Tyler Hackenbracht and center Brady Jones are second-team picks. Cornerback Adonis Marshall and wide receiver Braylyn Toles achieved honorable mention status for the Tigers.

Hoban landed center Nate Cross, running back Caleb Jones, defensive end Devin Bell, linebackers Eli Lee and Rickey Williams, cornerback Elbert Hill, safety Tysen Campbell and punter Ryan Burns on the first team.

Wide receiver Payton Cook and linebacker Tanner Mintz were second team.

Add honorable mentions for running back Brayton Feister, quarterback Tylan Boykin, guard Jvon Lindsey and long snapper Caleb Schlater and the Knights have 16 all-district picks to Massillon’s 12.

OHSAA Division II state final: Massillon football impresses Hoban ahead of championship on Thursday

Massillon and Hoban have a ton of next-level players

Hoban Knights, including William Satterwhite, take the field against Frederick Douglass at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 19

You’ll see so many of these starters playing on Saturdays in the coming years.

The number will certainly jump before national signing day, but right now there are 11 future Division I athletes playing in the state final.

Hoban has eight with Satterwhite (Tennessee), Lee (Ohio State), Williams (West Virginia), Bell (Miami), Schlater (Miami), Campbell (Central Michigan), Pritchard-Sewell (Holy Cross) and Lindsey (Wofford) already committed.

Sam Greer, Cook and Hill already have Power Five offers and freshman Feister holds an offer from Akron.

Massillon rolls with Bond (North Carolina State), Pringle (Bowling Green) and Gamble (Central Michigan) as future college stars. Davenport, Fair, Jaezen Lewis, Hackenbracht and Owens have multiple Division I offers.

In their defense, Massillon and Hoban football are great

Massillon's Chase Bond (92), Cody Fair (33) and Michael Wright Jr. (45) are part of a defense that allows 33.3 yards rushing per game.

The flash of both offenses is there. The Knights put up 304.3 yards per game, with 218.9 of that coming on the ground. The Tigers average 405.0 with 249.4 coming via the rush.

That said, it’s what both teams do on the other side of the ball that has them in this game.

Massillon is allowing an otherworldly 33.3 yards on the ground and just 166.7 total offense. The Tigers have only allowed two teams to rush over 100 yards and haven’t allowed more triple digits in the last 13 games.

The Knights are giving up 79.8 yards on the ground and 192.3 yards offense per game. They’ve held three teams to negative yards rushing and stopped St. Ignatius for minus-53 in Week 5.

Winning ways start with the guys on the headset

Nate Moore is coaching in his fourth state final for Massillon. Three have come against Hoban.

Massillon coach Nate Moore and Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell are no strangers to winning.

Moore has coached 13 teams to the playoffs. He is 138-43 in 14 seasons as the coach of Massillon, Cincinnati LaSalle and Minster. He holds the Tigers record with 96 career wins against just 22 losses in nine seasons.

He won a state title in 2014 at LaSalle and has coached teams to seven state semifinal appearances, including six at Massillon. His teams have played in five state finals, with four of those at Massillon.

As some of you read last week, Tyrrell played on three national championship teams for Youngstown State (1993-94, 1997).

He also coached 12 teams to the playoffs while at Hoban, where he is 129-21, St. Thomas Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna College Prep (Hollywood, Fla.).

Tyrrell-coached teams have reached the playoffs 13 times, the state semifinals nine times and the state finals eight times. He has won state titles in 2015-18 and 2020.

He’s 194-72 as a high school coach in 22 seasons.

Playing championship teams is no big deal for Hoban or Massillon

Both Hoban's Brayton Feister and Massillon are used to playing top-flight competition heading into the title game.

The Knights and Tigers have played six state finalists heading into Week 16.

This will be the fifth state finalist Hoban has played this season, with three coming from Ohio. The Knights beat Division IV representative Cleveland Glenville 28-16 on Oct. 4 but lost 14-7 to Division I representative Lakewood St. Edward on Oct. 20.

They also beat Kentucky state champ Frederick Douglass 45-6 on Aug. 19 and two-time Virginia state champ Trinity Episcopal School 34-6 on Sept. 2. Trinity Episcopal just wrapped up its season with a runner-up finish on Nov. 18.

While Massillon has played just one state finalist, the Tigers won that game, beating two-time reigning champ St. Edward 15-13 on Sept. 15.

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoban-Massillon football V: This state title game has some teeth