Five storylines to watch heading into Ravens training camp

Ravens training camp is only days away and things are heating up in Baltimore. Sophomore Lamar Jackson has been given the keys to the offense while head coach John Harbaugh confronts a roster filled with new faces.

Some have the Ravens penciled in the playoffs, while others see them as a six-win team. With so much up in the air, so here are the most important storylines set to unfold heading into training camp.

What to expect from Lamar Jackson

By far the biggest storyline of training camp, everyone is wondering how Lamar Jackson will fare this season. Set out to prove he's not a one-trick-pony, Jackson's been working to improve his accuracy and pocket awareness while learning new coordinator Greg Roman's offensive scheme. Jackson is undoubtedly the biggest factor for the Ravens' success this season.

Looking different defensively

Terrell Suggs. Eric Weddle. C.J. Mosley. All three of them Pro-Bowlers a year ago, all three left in the offseason. One of the top defenses in the NFL last season, coordinator Don Martindale has a lot on his plate. With the addition of All-Pro Earl Thomas, however, they've got a chance to return to form.

Rookie wide receivers to have a major impact

After undergoing Lisfranc surgery in February, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on the non-football injury list to start training camp. Brown's speed and playmaking ability command respect from the defense even when hampered and Miles Boykin, the third-round pick out of Notre Dame, is also expected to contribute off the bat for a team desperate for depth at receiver.

Replacing Suggs and Smith

After letting go of Suggs and Za'Darius Smith last offseason, the Ravens have to replace 15.5 sacks if they want to remain a top defense in the NFL. Linebackers Tim Williams, Tyus Bowser and Matt Judon will all have to step up, while the secondary, headlined by Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey, will have the opportunity to contribute with coverage sacks.

Feeling right at tight end

Perhaps their deepest position, the Ravens are going to look to their tight ends frequently this season. Hopefully, Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst (health provided) can continue to develop chemistry with fellow sophomore Lamar Jackson. Throw Nick Boyle into the equation, and the Ravens have one of the top tight end units in the NFL.

