Five storylines to watch heading into Auburn’s open practice

Auburn fans have been in a place of uneasiness throughout fall camp. The offense, based on reports, has struggled. The quarterback play has been subpar, at the least it’s been inconsistent. The offensive line hasn’t jelled. The receivers are young, inexperienced, and dropping passes. The defense has had its way seemingly throughout the two scrimmages the team has had. Auburn’s defense should be good, but not good enough to shut down an offense like Auburn’s entirely.

On the flip side, the offense has been put in high-stress situations during both scrimmages. In the red zone, in timed situations, in positions where the quarterbacks are being forced to throw the ball and the defense can adjust, pin it’s ears back, and get after the quarterback.

What can fans expect to see during Auburn’s open practice on Saturday?

Here are five storylines to be watching as the practice unfolds.

1. How many reps does Bo Nix get?

Nix has been struggling throughout fall camp. He's not been accurate, and he's made poor decisions. Chalk it up to the offensive line play, but even with average to subpar o-line play Nix shouldn't be forcing the issue and making bad decisions. Could we see TJ Finley or Dematrius Davis get some more work during the practice?

2. Who are the five offensive linemen?

Auburn has rotated guys in and out of the starting five rotation trying to get an idea as to who their best five are. Will Tashawn Manning be out there at left guard? Where does Brandon Council fit in? Look for these five guys to be together: LT- Austin Troxell LG- Brandon Council C- Nick Brahms RG- Keiondre Jones RT- Brodarius Hamm

3. How does Jarquez Hunter look?

Neshoba Central Lake Cormorant

We did not see the true freshmen during either of Auburn's scrimmages, even though the coaching staff has had nothing but praise for Hunter. Keep an eye out to see if he's out there practicing. Expect to see him early this season in blowouts against Akron and Alabama State.

4. Where is Dreshun Miller?

Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK

Miller was one of Auburn's biggest gets in the transfer portal this offseason. However, he has not been working with Auburn's first-team defense often throughout fall camp. Look to see if he gets some time with Auburn's top guys.

5. Marcus Harris' development

Dec 5, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Marcus Harris (50) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Kansas transfer has been a star throughout fall camp according to the coaching staff. He's gotten a ton of first-team reps over the past couple of weeks. Harris could be vying for a starting spot. Watch who he's lined up with and how he plays with Auburn's first-team.

