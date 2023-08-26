Five storylines to watch for Colorado’s season opener at TCU

Colorado football’s Deion Sanders era will get underway on Saturday, Sept. 2 when the Buffs travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

Sanders has brought a level of excitement to the program that has been missing for quite some time. Colorado is coming off an abysmal 1-11 season in 2022 and Coach Prime has completely revamped both the roster and the coaching staff in Boulder.

For the first time in a long time, the Colorado program will be under the national microscope as the Buffs navigate their final season in the Pac-12.

Let’s take a look at the five biggest storylines heading into Colorado’s Week 1 matchup at TCU.

TCU's handling last season's success

TCU’s Cinderella run to the championship game last season was definitely one for the ages. Now, it is up to head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff to answer the bell and wear the heavy crown that comes with success. It’s one thing to reach the top of the mountain, it’s another to stay there.

Shedeur Sanders' first Power Five action

Colorado’s success against TCU and throughout the season will largely come down to how quickly Shedeur Sanders can transition to this level of college football. Shedeur dominated at the FCS level, but facing the national runner-up from the previous season to open up the year will be a great litmus test for the son of the head coach.

The defenses

Both Colorado and TCU played some of the worst defense in college football in the 2022 season. The Horned Frogs ranked 95th nationally in total defense while the Buffaloes ranked last in the country in points per game allowed at 44.5.

TCU returns most of its defensive starters from last year’s squad, so improvements are bound to be made. Like the rest of the roster for Colorado, the defense is full of new faces, but the overall talent is better and improvements should also be seen.

How will Travis Hunter be used?

It wouldn’t be a stretch list to Travis Hunter among the elite of college football. In fact, as far as being just a pure football player, there’s an argument to make that Hunter is the most gifted. Hunter had no problem dominating the FCS level of competition, but Week 1 against TCU will be a completely different animal. Hunter is not only an elite defensive back, but his skills at wide receiver make him a handful for any opponent. Watching him play both ways will be one of the more enjoyable aspects of Week 1.

Coach Prime's debut with the big boys

I believe that the hiring of Deion Sanders will go down as one of the best moves ever made by the athletic department in Boulder. Sanders has completely changed the culture and raised the level of expectations without even coaching a game for the Buffs.

In his three seasons at Jackson State, Sanders put together two double-digit win campaigns, but he’s now playing with the big boys and could take some lumps early on.

If Coach Prime and Colorado can pull off the upset win over TCU, they would be the talk of college football post-Week 1, and there is nothing Sanders would love more than that.

