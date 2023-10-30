Five storylines to watch in Alabama’s Week 10 matchup against LSU

On Saturday night from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, Nick Saban will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2023 college football season.

Last season, Kelly and the Tigers got the best of Saban and the Tide with a 32-31 overtime win in Death Valley.

While revenge won’t be a topic of conversation for Alabama, at least publicly, you have to believe that redemption will be on the minds of the players in Crimson and White throughout the week.

As we await the kickoff of the clash between the titans of the SEC West, here are some of the top storylines to watch.

Alabama looking for redemption

Last season’s gut-wrenching loss to LSU certainly left its mark on the Tide. Not only did it knock Alabama out of the SEC Championship game but it cost the Tide a spot in the College Football Playoff. With this year’s matchup in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will look to redeem itself from last season’s loss.

LSU's dynamic duo at wide receiver

Malik Nabors and Brian Thomas Jr. might be the best wide receiver duo in the country. The two have combined for 98 catches, 1,713 yards, and 20 touchdowns through eight games. Limiting their big plays will be critical for Alabama’s defense.

Alabama's run game will be critical

Alabama will need to take advantage of LSU’s subpar rush defense on Saturday night. The Tigers are 84th in the country against the run and it appears that Jase McClellan and the Tide rushing attack began to find itself late against Tennessee. If Alabama can find a consistent running game on Saturday, not only will that help create balance offensively, but it will help keep the ball out of Jayden Daniels’s hands.

Containing Jayden Daniels

It would be hard to convince me that anyone else in the country is playing quarterback as well as Jayden Daniels is right now. Daniels is the true definition of a dual threat and makes plays all of the time for the LSU offense. Daniels has thrown for over 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding another 521 yards on the ground with an additional five touchdowns. Containing Daniles will be a tall order for the Alabama defense.

Tommy Rees' usage of Jalen Milroe

Tide fans saw a glimpse of the style of offense they have been wishing for against Tennessee, especially in the second half. From designed QB runs to jet sweeps, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees appeared to open things up a little bit for Jalen Milroe and the offense. In order for Alabama to be at its best offensively, those are the types of plays that have to be mixed in throughout the game plan. Getting Milroe running downhill a handful of times throughout the game will help open up plays down the field in the passing game, and we all know how well Milroe can hit those given the opportunity.

