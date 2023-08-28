Five storylines to watch in Alabama’s season opener vs. Middle Tennessee State

Game week is finally here, folks! On Saturday, Nick Saban will lead the Alabama football team inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to open up the 2023 season against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

With a new season comes new players and new questions that must be answered, and some will get answered right away when the teams take the field.

The Alabama football program is always under the national microscope and while the Week 1 opponent doesn’t necessarily move the needle, the storylines are not in short supply.

Let’s take a look at a few of the top storylines in Alabama’s 2023 season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Kevin Steele back at DC

Kevin Steele has been one of the more respected defensive coaches in college football. Now that he is back with the Crimson Tide, Steele has been charged with helping to restore the physicality of the Alabama defense and bring back the edge the unit used to be known for.

The young OC

Tommy Rees is the polar opposite of Kevin Steele, in fact, Steele has been coaching longer than Rees has been alive. Still, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the hire of Rees. Despite his youth, Rees is known for his physical brand of football that wants to establish the run and then take shots in the play-action passing game.

Forcing turnovers

One of the attributes that has been missing from the Alabama defense over the past couple of seasons has been the ability, or should I say the inability to force turnovers. Coach Steele and the defensive staff have made that a point of emphasis this offseason and with the flurry of playmakers in the backend of the defense, and with MTSU running an Air-Raid attack, there should be ample opportunities to force some turnovers in Week 1.

The O-line

All offseason, the coaches and players have preached the importance of getting back to more bully-style ball, and that all starts with the offensive line. We’ll find out soon enough if it’s legit or if it has been all talk and no action when the big boys upfront trot onto the field Saturday night.

All signs are pointing to Jalen Milroe taking the first snaps against MTSU on Saturday night, it will be up to him how long he can hold the reigns of the Crimson Tide offense. Milroe has all the tools to be a special player, but the coaches will be looking for him to make consistent decisions that help put the offense in opportunities to succeed. The eyes of the college football world will be on Milroe, let’s see if can handle the pressure of one of the most scrutinized jobs in the country.

