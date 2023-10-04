Five storylines to watch ahead of Texas A&M vs. Alabama in Week 6

As Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) plays host to Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) from Kyle Field this weekend, there will be more than bragging rights on the line. Based on how the final score shakes out, we could see one of these two teams playing for the SEC crown in Atlanta later this season.

Before we even fathom the Aggies in the SEC title game, they’ll need to first overcome the juggernaut standing in their way. Despite some questions at quarterback, Nick Saban has Alabama tied for first in the SEC West, led by none other than a talent-laden defense. The matchup will set up a number of intriguing storylines to follow.

How will the Aggies high-octane offense, which has taken a leap with Bobby Petrino calling the plays, fare against their toughest matchup of the season? Will A&M’s emerging defense continue their hot streak against Alabama’s dual-threat quarterback?

And given that Jimbo Fisher is just one of two former assistants to best Saban, does the Aggies head coach have any tricks up his sleeve for Saturday afternoon?

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on as Texas A&M hosts Alabama from Kyle Field in Week 6.

Can A&M's offense poke holes against Alabama's defense?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s matchup will be the embodiment of “unstoppable force versus immovable object.” The Aggies’ offense ranks 17th in the country, scoring at a clip of 38.6 PPG. Alabama’s defense clocks in at No. 17 in points allowed, giving up just 14.2 PPG. So, who’s going to budge first?

Given the sheer depth of talent at all positions for A&M, they’ll have more than a few options to test the Crimson Tide defense. However, it’ll likely take some ingenuity on offense in order to move the chains. If anything, this week’s game could be the catalyst for showing exactly how valuable Bobby Petrino’s addition is.

Aggies' front seven vs. Jalen Milroe

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

In case you haven’t heard, the Aggies defense has been playing lights out over the last few weeks. The Maroon and White rank high among more than a few defensive categories through Week 6. Among them: second in total sacks. first in tackles for loss, and first in sack percentage. They’ll face a true test on Saturday in quarterback Jalen Milroe.

While Alabama’s quarterback may not profile as the best in the SEC, the Aggies can’t afford his ability to throw the deep ball, nor his knack for making plays on the run. The redshirt sophomore has logged over 800 passing yards and nearly 200 yards on the ground this season alone, giving A&M a true dual threat to defend.

Testing true freshman safety Caleb Downs

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s true freshman cornerback Caleb Downs has been as advertised to start his collegiate career. He’s coming off winning a share of the SEC Freshman of the Week Award, having logged 13 tackles with five solo in Week 5. In addition to nabbing his first interception last week, he also leads the Crimson Tide in tackles (40).

If there were ever a group to test Downs, it would be A&M’s receiving unit. The Aggies boast the SEC’s seventh-best passing offense (283.0 YPG), highlighted by two dynamic threats in Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith. Max Johnson should not be afraid to test Downs deep, allowing Stewart or Smith to make a play when called upon.

Alabama's run defense vs. Aggies' tailback trio

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide have been elite against the run when at home, allowing just 79.7 yards per game on the ground. But when they head away from Tuscaloosa, that number jumps up to 165.5 rushing yards allowed per game. Le’Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, and Amari Daniels should be gleaming over that latter stat.

As we covered this past weekend, it’s clear that Moss possesses the skillset to be the Aggies’ RB1 moving forward. Petrino will likely keep all three in the rotation, so as to give Alabama different looks based on the situation. That strategy is only exacerbated given how many rushing yards Alabama allows when on the road.

Any tricks up Jimbo Fisher's sleeve?

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban previously held an unbeaten record against his former assistants, a streak that started against Derek Dooley in 2010. That milestone came to an end on Oct. 9, 2021, when Jimbo Fisher’s unranked Aggies upset No. 1 Alabama in College Station, 41-38. Fisher is just one of two former assistants to best Saban, with the other being Kirby Smart.

Fisher nearly made it two wins against Saban last year, but Alabama escaped with a 24-20 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Is there any chance Fisher pulls out some tried and true plays out of his back pocket to give Saban a run for his money on Saturday?

Aggie fans shouldn’t put it out of the question. After all, he has beaten Saban before, and has no shortage of knowledge of his tendencies, having worked under his tutelage. Of course, Petrino will call the plays, but don’t rule out Fisher sprinkling some of his influence into the game plan this week. If it leads to a win, revisionist history will paint it in a bright light.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire