Five storylines to watch ahead of Texas A&M’s matchup with Tennessee in Week 7

For Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC), Saturday’s road bout with No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) means more than simply getting back into the win column. It’s an opportunity to display the type of fortitude needed to make a serious run in the SEC.

Last week’s loss to No. 11 Alabama undoubtedly raised more questions than answers around the perceived weaknesses on this roster. But as is well known, college football is a week-to-week sport. One loss may sting in the short term, but an emphatic rebound the next week can quickly shift the momentum back in your favor.

The latter will be key for this Texas A&M team who, by all means, is still in the hunt to make noise in the conference. The SEC West is by all means open for business, and for the Maroon and White, it means taking it step-by-step. The first obstacle in their path is a road matchup at Rocky Top, and to notch a win amid that sea of orange, they’ll need to right the wrongs of last week’s defeat.

Here are five storylines to watch as the Aggies take on the Vols at Neyland Stadium.

Can the Aggies shake off last week's close loss?

The Maroon and White were handed just their second loss on the season and their first defeat in conference play. A&M has yet to lose back-to-back games this season and responded emphatically following their Week 2 defeat to Miami. How will they respond following a close loss to the Crimson Tide last week?

Either they fold, or they realize the season is far from over, and now’s the time to make a run. It’ll take a complete effort in all three phases of the game, and it won’t be easy in a hostile road environment at Neyland Stadium. But if this roster is truly built to contend for an SEC title, like we believe it could be, then now is the time to justify that belief.

Playing to win as opposed to playing not to lose

This falls on both the likes of Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino. As is well documented, last week’s loss to the Crimson Tide was exacerbated by questionable play-calling in short-yardage situations, as well as in timely game-management scenarios.

We’ll never know if one call here or there could have swung the tide back in A&M’s favor, but if you’re being aggressive against SEC competition, you’re doing yourself no favors.

Look for the Aggies coaching staff to be aggressive on Saturday, which will be necessary given that Fisher has yet to win a true SEC road game since 2021.

Feed the studs!

During training camp, Petrino advocated for his new mantra of “feeding the studs.” Last week against the Crimson Tide, there were more than a few occasions where he could have or should have, done so. No name rings more prevalent than wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Fisher received plenty of pushback in Week 6 for his game management decisions, but Petrino must also shoulder some responsibility for constantly running inside zone on third and short when the ground game wasn’t working.

Whether it be leveraging motion or play-action, the Aggies’ offensive coordinator must find a way to move the chains off of big plays, and there’s no better weapon at his disposal then Stewart.

Playing poised in pass coverage

Josh DeBerry had a day to forget last week after Crimson Tide receiver Jermaine Burton totaled 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But truth be told, it was a porous effort from A&M’s secondary all-around. The Maroon and White gave up 321 yards through the air and 9.7 yards per pass attempt.

On a multitude of occasions, Alabama’s success came off the deep ball from Jalen Milroe to his receiving corps. Joe Milton is just as lethal and has a strong arm as well, so it’s not rocket science to know the Aggies secondary must compile a stronger performance this weekend.

Will the Aggies' front seven continue its hot streak?

The Aggies defense ranks first in the SEC in sacks (26), ninth in total tackles (344), and ninth in the country in run defense (84.0 YPG allowed). It’s become a key storyline to follow week-by-week, and yet, the Maroon and White continue to back up their warranted praise.

Will D.J. Durkin’s unit once again continue its hot streak against a formidable Vols opponent?

The task won’t be easy, as Milton is liable to make defenses pay through the air (1,164 passing yards, 9.0 TDs) and on the ground (133 rushing yards, 3.0 TDs). Tennessee also boasts two very capable runners in Jaylen Wright (435 rushing yards) and Jabari Small (317 rushing yards).

In order for A&M to pick up a monumental road victory at Rocky Top, the defense will need to play poised and execute their game plan to a T. But as we’ve seen over the last few weeks, they should be more than ready for the challenge.

