Five storylines to watch ahead of Colorado’s Week 2 showdown vs. Nebraska

After the Buffs’ upset win over TCU, Deion Sanders and Colorado are being talked about even more across college football. The time for enjoying the win has nearly subsided, though, as Colorado now shifts its focus to longtime rival Nebraska.

Unlike Colorado, Nebraska is fresh off a disappointing Week 1 loss at Minnesota where the Cornhuskers mustard just 10 points against the Golden Gophers.

Colorado has won its past two matchups against Nebraska, but Coach Prime’s arrival in Boulder has ushered in a new era of the rivalry.

As Colorado prepares for its 2023 home opener against the Huskers, here are some of the top storylines to watch:

New head coach for the Cornhuskers

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Like Colorado, Nebraska has a new head coach leading its program. Matt Rhule is now in charge of the Cornhuskers after fizzling out in the NFL. Rhule has been a solid college coach but his debut for Nebraska did not go as planned. Nebraska expects excellence and if Rhule starts his tenure 0-2, Cornhuskers fans will not be too happy.

Colorado's run defense

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Colorado’s run defense was less than spectacular against TCU to open the season. The Horned Frogs ran for over 250 yards, a number that has to be lowered if the Buffs want to continue to have success. Nebraska will likely rely heavily on the ground game this weekend, so Colorado needs to make improvements quickly in that area.

Will Matt Rhule stick with Jeff Sims?

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims struggled in the passing game against Minnesota in Week 1. Sims finished 11-for-19 with 114 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. That stat line from your quarterback is not going to win you a lot of football games. It will be interesting to see if Rhule sticks with Sims or makes a change.

Can Shedeur Sanders duplicate his Week 1 performance?

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders put together one of the most impressive showings in Week 1 that I have ever seen. With Colorado’s defense struggling at times, it’s important for Sanders to remain consistent and make plays to keep the Buffs scoring points. While another 500-yard performance won’t come easy, don’t be shocked to see Sanders shine once again.

Travis Hunter's snap count

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Travis Hunter’s Week 1 snap count has been heavily discussed since Saturday. Hunter played over 120 snaps and was still extremely effective on both sides of the ball. We’ll see if he can maintain that type of snap count throughout the season.

