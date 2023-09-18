Five storylines to watch ahead of Alabama’s Week 4 matchup with Ole Miss

Through the first three weeks of the 2023 college football season, it would be hard to find a team that has been more disappointing than Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. The offense lacks an identity, and penalties and miscues continue to haunt the team on both sides of the ball.

With SEC play now on the horizon, Coach Saban and the Crimson Tide have now reached a pivotal point in the season. With seven straight conference games coming up for the Tide, it is now or never to start to show signs of improvement or this could be a long season in Tuscaloosa.

With Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels knocking on the door, here are five of the top storylines to watch this week leading up to kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

Handling the Lane Kiffin attack

I’m not sure there is anything else that Lane Kiffin wants more than to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Kiffin and the Rebels offense will come out firing and taking shots early and often, so Alabama better be ready for a slugfest.

Helping Kadyn Proctor out

Freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor has undergone baptism by fire through the first three weeks of the season. It’s obvious that there is going to be an adjustment period for Proctor, but there are some things the coaches can do to help the young player out, especially in pass protection. Maybe give him a tight end to help chip the guy, or quicker developing plays to eliminate the concern of a pass rush. Tommy Rees and the offensive staff need to do something to help the young tackle out.

Pick-your-poison

Ole Miss might have the best quarterback and running back tandem in the SEC this season. Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins are both elite players and will make things tough on the Crimson Tide. Judkins did miss the Georgia Tech game last weekend but should be good to go on Saturday. It will be a pick-your-poison situation for defensive coordinator Kevin Steele in terms of defending the Ole Miss offense.

Walk the walk, don't talk the talk

For a unit that ran its mouth all offseason about bringing back a more physical presence along the offensive line, there sure are a lot of question marks about the Alabama offensive line. The time for talking and over, it’s time for JC Latham and company to put those words into action before it’s too late.

What does Alabama do at QB?

This is a question everyone is asking, not just Alabama fans. Coach Saban and Tommy Rees benched Jalen Milroe in favor of Tyler Buchner and that backfired like an old pickup truck. Ty Simpson came in late in the second quarter and played OK for the Crimson Tide, never putting the ball in harm’s way and leading a pair of touchdown drives in the second half. Still, the question remains, what does Alabama do at quarterback against Ole Miss? You’d like to think that the Buchner experiment is over and this race is now down to Milroe and Simpson. Whatever they decide to do, it is up to Rees to help the offense be more productive and create an identity.

