Five storylines to watch ahead of Alabama’s Week 7 matchup with Arkansas

Believe it or not, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are now halfway through the 2023 regular season. While it hasn’t always been pretty, as it currently sits, Alabama has firm control of the SEC West with a 5-1 record (3-0 SEC) and now has three straight home games with an off week mixed in as well.

First up inside Bryant Denny Stadium for the Crimson Tide is the homecoming matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Unlike the Tide, who is beginning to play its best football of the season, the Razorbacks are currently on a four-game losing streak and have begun conference play 0-3.

As Alabama looks to add to its lead in the SEC, here are some of the top storylines to watch ahead of the Week 7 matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks.

Early kick

You knew it was bound to happen at least once this season, but the kickoff between Alabama and Arkansas is set for 11 a.m. CT. This will be a difficult game for the Tide to be juiced up for especially this early coming off an exciting road win. It will be interesting to see if Alabama comes out flat or firing on all cylinders.

Is the Sam Pittman era all but over?

This could very well be the last time the Crimson Tide face the Razorbacks with Sam Pittman leading the charge. As I mentioned earlier, the Hogs are on a four-game losing streak and things aren’t getting any easier.

Injuries for the Tide

Despite the big-time win on Saturday, Alabama suffered some losses in the injury department. Star defensive back Malachi Moore has an ankle injury and standout punter James Burnip has a pulled muscle in his leg. Coach Saban should provide a little more of an update this week, but their status moving forward is certainly something worth monitoring.

Will Justice Haynes receive significant reps?

Look, I like Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams as much as anyone but the Alabama offense needs a spark in the running game. And no, it’s not all on the offensive line. Freshman Justice Haynes is someone Coach Saban has mentioned that the coaches would like to get involved more but there has not been any effort made to do so. A dose of Haynes here or there could be exactly what this Alabama offense needs to take another step in the right direction.

Milroe's next step

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is making steady improvement from week to week and it’s hard to ask for much more than that. The next step, in my opinion, is negating the avoidable sacks. The Alabama offensive line is still a work in progress, but I believe it’s safe to say that half the sacks this season have been on Milroe because he doesn’t throw the ball away. Let’s see if the coaches can get Milroe out of this habit moving forward to help keep the Tide offense ahead of the sticks.

