Five storylines to watch ahead of Alabama’s Week 8 matchup with Tennessee

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 in SEC) is set to host the Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 in SEC) this Saturday for another edition of the “Third Saturday in October”.

The Crimson Tide has dominated the Vols under the leadership of head coach Nick Saban whose lone loss to Tennessee came last season in an instant classic where the Vols won 52-49 on a last-second field goal.

It’s always fun when Alabama and Tennessee get together on the gridiron, especially when both teams have something to play for. The Crimson Tide still controls their own destiny in the SEC West, while the Vols need a win to stay in the hunt in the SEC East.

Let’s take a look a some of the top storylines to watch ahead of the rivalry matchup between the Tide and Vols.

Revenge on the mind of the Tide

Alabama’s gut-wrenching loss to the Vols in 2022 still haunts the Tide. Revenge isn’t something that the Crimson Tide gets to use as an extra motivation heading into a matchup, but I am sure it will be on the minds of the Alabama players this week.

Tennessee's rushing attack against Alabama's front seven

The Vols are sixth in the country in rushing offense this season, averaging 230 yards on the ground per game. Alabama ranks 18th in the country at stopping the run, making this a strength-on-strength matchup. This matchup will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the contest.

I wouldn't expect a high scoring affair like last season

Both Alabama and Tennessee are struggling to find consistency on offense, most notably at quarterback. Jalen Milroe and Joe Milton have both shown signs, but consistency in making the routine throws has been an issue for both. I wouldn’t expect the game to be as high-scoring as last season’s barn-burner. Plus both defenses are among the best in the SEC.

Special teams could play a major role

In a game that is likely to be close and low-scoring, special teams will be extremely impactful to the outcome. Will Reichard missed his chance to beat the Vols in 2022, I expect him and punter James Burnip to help put the Tide in good positions for success this Saturday.

The home-field advantage

Last season Neyland Stadium was absolutely bonkers when the Tide rolled in. It’s time that Bryant-Denny matches that excitement and provides the Alabama football team with an incredible home-field advantage. In a game like this, everything matters, including the fans showing up and showing out.

