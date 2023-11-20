Five storylines to follow heading into Colorado’s 2023 season finale at Utah

As unimaginable as it seems, we have entered the final week of Deion Sanders’ first season leading the Buffs. This season has given Colorado fans their fair share of ups and downs, but there is no denying that the future looks promising in Boulder

The final task for Coach Prime’s Buffs will be a road matchup against the Utah Utes, who are now no longer ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll following a Week 12 loss at Arizona.

Saturday’s showdown against the Utes is more about finishing the right way than anything else. After a promising 3-0 start to the season, the Buffs have since gone 1-7 and have lost five straight.

Here are some of the top storylines to follow heading into Colorado’s season finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium:

The health of Shedeur Sanders

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the unquestioned leader of this Buffs football team, and this season would’ve gone much worse without him under center. Sanders left the game early Friday night in Pullman and his health this week will be at the forefront of everyone’s attention.

Using this game as a springboard into 2024

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

I know the past few games haven’t gone as fans would’ve hoped for, but Coach Prime has the Buffs heading in the right direction. Let’s see if Colorado can end the year on a high note and use the 2023 season finale as a springboard heading into the 2024 season.

Continuing to lean on the ground game

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the blowout loss to Washington State on Friday night, there was at least one positive that could be taken away: the Buffs actually had some success running the football. Although it was in part due to Shedeur Sanders going down, the trio of Sy’veon Wilkerson, Dylan Edwards, and Anthony Hankerson combined for 122 rushing yards on 27 carries. This is the type of rushing attack we have been asking for all season.

Getting back to clean football

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s game at Washington State was by far the Buffs’ sloppiest performance of the season. Giving up three turnovers on the road isn’t going to win you a lot of football games. If Colorado wants to beat Utah, the Buffs have to take better care of the football.

Where is Michael Harrison?

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After hauling in 22 receptions through the first month of the season, tight end Michael Harrison only has seven receptions since. I don’t care how they do it, but Harrison needs to be a part of the game plan to close out the season.

Further reading

READ: Who Shedeur Sanders leaped to become Colorado’s all-time single-season passing yards leader

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire