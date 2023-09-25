Five storylines to follow ahead of Colorado’s Week 5 matchup with USC

Head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team are still licking their wounds after Saturday’s embarrassing 42-6 loss to the Oregon Ducks. But with a date with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans coming up this weekend, the Buffs better regroup quickly.

Taking down the Trojans will not be easy given the fact that USC, under head coach Lincoln Riley, can score points on just about anyone, and this game is likely to be a track meet in Boulder.

With another highly-anticipated matchup featuring Coach Prime and the Buffs on the horizon, let’s look at some of the top storylines to follow this week leading up to Colorado’s Pac-12 home opener against USC:

How will the Buffs rebound?

When you have been on the type of high that Colorado has been on to start the 2023 season, it makes taking a blowout loss that much harder to deal with. Coach Prime, his staff and the players will have to regroup quickly and get focused on the Trojans before one loss turns into two.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Caleb Williams

Saturday’s matchup will feature two of the premier quarterbacks in the entire country. On the season, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,410 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 76.9% of his passes. USC’s Caleb Williams is right there with Sanders with 1,200 yards passing and 15 touchdowns and a 74.3% completion rate. It should be fun to watch these two talented gun-slingers dual it out in Boulder.

Colorado's run defense

I know it seems silly to focus on the run defense when facing an opposing quarterback like Caleb Williams, but that is exactly what Charles Kelly and the defensive staff should focus on this week. Colorado struggled to stop the run this past week and if you allow teams success on the ground, it opens up the passing game. Limiting what USC does on the ground will make the Trojans one-dimensional and should give the Buffs a fighting chance.

Will Colorado make an attempt to be somewhat balanced?

Despite its impressive start this season, Colorado’s offense has been completely one-dimensional. The Buffs’ leading rusher this season is freshman Dylan Edwards, who has just 157 yards. USC is not the most physically imposing team defensively, so it would be a good week for the offensive line to work on getting a push and letting some of those talented backs run loose.

Folsom Field

Even though Colorado is coming off such a disappointing loss, I expect Folsom Field to be as electric as it’s ever been on Saturday morning. This week’s matchup with USC is more favorable for the Buffs than traveling to Eugene to take on the Ducks. Let’s see if Colorado can use Folsom as an advantage against the Trojans.

