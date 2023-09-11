Five storylines to follow ahead of Colorado’s Week 3 matchup with Colorado State

You couldn’t have asked for a better start to the Coach Prime era of Colorado football. The Buffs are 2-0 entering their Week 3 matchup with rival Colorado State and have generated more buzz than just about anyone else in the country.

Colorado’s early season success has a lot to do with the play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has thrown for over 900 yards through the first two weeks of the season and has asserted himself as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

The Buffs will look to continue their hot start this Saturday in the first Rocky Mountain Showdown since the 2019 season. Let’s take a look at some of the top storylines entering this matchup between the Buffs and Rams:

More than one streak on the line for the Buffs

Not only is Colorado looking to keep its winning streak alive in the 2023 season, but the Buffs also currently hold a five-game winning streak over the Rams dating back to 2015.

Can Colorado create balance on offense?

Through two weeks, Colorado has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards but has yet to reach 200 yards on the ground. While this formula has brought some early season success, it’s important that the Buffs create a little more balance on offense as the season continues.

Colorado State looking to play spoiler

Colorado State lost its lone game this season in Week 1 against Washington State, 50-24. So not only are the Rams searching for their first win of the season, but they are also looking to spoil Coah Prime’s hot start in Boulder.

Can Sheduer continue his hot play?

Shedeur Sanders is among the elite at the quarterback position in college football. His ability to stay poised and make plays is uncanny. As more and more film is made available to opponents, it will be interesting to see if he can continue to put up these gaudy numbers.

Handling success

As I mentioned earlier, you couldn’t have scripted a better start for Colorado under Coach Prime. As the team sits at 2-0, the target on the Buffs’ back grows larger by the day. How Colorado handles this newfound success will be one of the more interesting storylines as the season continues.

