Five storylines to follow ahead of Colorado’s Pac-12 opener against Oregon

Through the first three full weeks of the 2023 college football season, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of the sport.

The Buffs sit at 3-0 on the season with their Pac-12 slate now on the horizon. It won’t be a cakewalk to start conference play for the Buffs with a trip to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks up first.

When it comes to the matchup between Colorado and Oregon, the storylines are endless. As we do each and every week, we are going to look at a handful of the most important topics leading up to kickoff between the Buffs and the Ducks:

Dan Lanning's offseason comments

Everyone remembers Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s comments following the announcement of Colorado’s future move to the Big 12. As a refresher, Lanning remarks are below:

“I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

There is no doubt that Coach Prime and his Colorado players remember this comment and I am sure it will come up multiple times throughout the week.

Life without Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter’s impact on the Colorado football team can’t be overstated. Not only is Hunter a phenomenal two-way player, but his leadership and competitive spirit are contagious. Life will not be easy for the Buffs without Hunter, but it is now a reality. Let’s see how they handle it.

Battle of the QBs

Saturday’s matchup will feature a dual between two of the best quarterbacks in the entire country. Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Bo Nix of Oregon are both on the short list of early-season Heisman favorites.Tthe winner of this one could help propel their name to the top.

Colorado's shaky defense

Colorado’s defense has to be better, plain and simple. In Week 3 against a mediocre Colorado State offense, the Buffs allowed nearly 500 yards. If defensive coordinator Charles Kelly doesn’t get the defense playing better, Bo Nix and Oregon could light them up in Eugene.

Can Colorado really start 4-0?

I don’t know another word to describe the start of the Deion Sanders era of Colorado football besides magical. I don’t want to take anything away from what Coach Prime and his team have accomplished so far, but Oregon is clearly a lot better than any opponent the Buffs have faced up to this point. Going into Eugene and coming away with a win would be a monumental accomplishment for the Buffs. Can they really do it? We’ll find out soon enough.

