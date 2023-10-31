Five storylines to follow ahead of Colorado’s homecoming game vs. Oregon State

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to get back in the column this weekend when they return to Boulder to take on the Oregon State Beavers.

Head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs are in desperate need of a win as they’ve suffered a loss in four of their last five games. But if Colorado can get a win on Saturday night, they’ll be just one short of reaching bowl eligibility. Improvements will need to be made on both sides of the ball if Colorado is to upset the Beavers, though.

As we await kickoff, here are five of the top storylines to follow:

Can Colorado keep it going defensively?

Following the bye week, Colorado showed tremendous improvement on defense at UCLA, although the Buffs are far from a finished product. If they can continue to build off last weekend’s performance and remain opportunistic, Colorado will be in much better shape.

Colorado's ground game

We’ve been harping on it throughout the entire season and will continue to do so until Colorado shows some sort of effort at establishing a more balanced approach on offense. Everyone knows that Shedeur Sanders can sling it all over the yard, but until the ground game is relied upon a little more, defenses are going to key in on CU’s passing attack.

Oregon State's rushing attack

Oregon State’s Damien Martinez, who is averaging 6.4 yards per rush, will be a tough running back to slow down this weekend. If Colorado wants to have any success, the Buffs need to keep him at least somewhat quiet.

Can the O-line keep Shedeur safe?

It’s no secret that the greatest weakness of this Colorado team is its offensive line. Shedeur Sanders is constantly running for his life and the big guys up front have to play better. Plain and simple.

Backs against the wall

Colorado really needs a win. The Buffs are on the verge of wasting what was a great first half of the season. Colorado has its backs against the wall and a home win against a ranked opponent would help get things going in the right direction.

