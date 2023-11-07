Five storylines to follow ahead of Colorado’s home finale against Arizona

Hope for a bowl bid is quickly fading for head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team after their tough home loss to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night.

With just three games remaining in the 2023 regular season, the Buffs need to find two victories to gain bowl eligibility in Coach Prime’s first season in Boulder.

This week’s matchup against the Arizona Wildcats will be Colorado’s final chance to impress the fans at Folsom Field this season, and putting an end to the Buffs’ current three-game losing streak would be a great way to do so.

As we await kickoff, here are five storylines to follow:

Preparing and playing with passion

Coach Prime mentioned after the Oregon State game that the Buffs lacked the passion that they played with at the beginning of the season. With their backs against the wall, now would be a great time to get that passion back.

Finding some type of consistency on offense

To begin the season, Colorado’s offense was nearly unstoppable. Now, the Buffs are struggling to create any type of consistency. Whether it’s their offensive line play or the lack of a running game, this offense has struggled to put points on the board and it has cost them some wins.

Continuing to create turnovers

With the offensive struggles, the opportunistic Colorado defense has helped keep the Buffs in some games. If they can continue to create turnovers and maybe turn those into points, Colorado could sneak out a couple of wins down the stretch.

Max protection

It’s no secret that Colorado’s offensive line has struggled this season. In fact, that may be the understatement of the year. Whether is it more six to seven-man protections or quicker-developing plays, something schematically has to change to help protect Shedeur Sanders.

Running the football

I will say this until I’m blue in the face: Colorado has to run the football more. Sure, the running lanes are not always there, but the best way to protect Sheduer Sanders and slow down a pass rush is by having the threat of a decent rushing attack. For once, can a Colorado back receive double-digit carries in a game and at least give the opposing defense the threat of a ground game? If not now, then when?

