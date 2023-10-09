Five storylines to follow ahead of Colorado’s Friday night matchup with Stanford

Believe it or not, head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are halfway through the 2023 regular season and are just two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2020.

After starting 3-0, the Buffs suffered back-to-back Pac-12 losses before picking up their first conference victory this past Saturday in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils to move to 4-2 overall (1-2 Pac-12).

Now, Coach Prime and the Buffs are back in Boulder for a home conference game against a Stanford team that is coming off its bye week after losing four straight games.

As we await kickoff on Friday night, here are some of the top storylines to follow:

Stanford's struggles

Stanford has just one win on the season and that might be all it gets unless the Cardinal shows some significant improvements. Coming off the bye week, Stanford will likely throw everything it can at Coach Prime and the Buffs.

Focus on the ground game

Consistency in the run game has been an issue all season for the Colorado offense. Obviously, you don’t want to take the ball out of the hands of quarterback Shedeur Sanders too often, but being more balanced will only help Sanders and his receivers.

Continue to be disruptive on defense

Colorado is far from having a really good defense, but if it can continue to be disruptive in the way the Buffs were against Arizona State, it will make things easier across the board. Colorado’s five sacks on Saturday is something its defensive front can build off of for the remainder of the season.

Protecting Shedeur

Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 30 times this season for an average of five sacks per game. Look, I know some of those are on him, but Sanders is under duress way more often than he should be. Let’s see if the offensive line can help keep his jersey clean this week against Stanford.

Taking advantage of the opportunity

As I mentioned earlier, the Buffs are just two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible and this week’s matchup with Stanford is Colorado’s easiest remaining game. Colorado needs to take advantage of the opportunity and win this contest before another tough stretch of Pac-12 play begins.

