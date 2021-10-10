Five stats that show Wisconsin’s sheer dominance on defense

Wisconsin’s biggest bright spot of the 2021 season thus far has been the production on the defensive side of the football. Offensively? The team is tough to watch at times.

But Jim Leonhard’s defense has undeniably performed like a top-10 unit nationally. The group has kept the team in games against ranked opponents despite the offense not doing its part, and it has now delivered two shutout performances against unranked opponents.

More people would be talking about this defense had the Badgers beaten Penn State and either Michigan or Notre Dame. Nevertheless, it’s a unit that will keep the team in games all season long, we just need to see the offense perform like it did yesterday against the Fighting Illini.

Well, with the team sitting at 2-3 through five games and the three losses coming against some of the nation’s best teams, here are five stats that show how dominant the defense has been;

Yards allowed per game

1. Georgia: 201.2

2. Wisconsin: 219.0

3. Iowa State: 233.2

4. Houston: 263.7

5. Liberty: 266.2

Completion percentage allowed

1. Cincinnati: 48%

2. Florida Atlantic: 49.7%

3. Georgia: 50%

4. Wisconsin: 50.6%

5. Air Force: 50.9%

Opponent yards-per-reception

T-1. Cincinnati: 5.1

T-1. Washington: 5.1

T-1. Georgia: 5.1

T-4. San Diego State: 5.2

T-4. Iowa: 5.2

6. Penn State: 5.5

7. Wisconsin: 5.7

T-8. Kentucky: 5.8

T-8. Wyoming: 5.8

T-8. Clemson: 5.8

Rush yards per game allowed

1. Wisconsin: 42.6

2. San Diego State: 50

3. Army: 54

4. Georgia: 64.2

5. Minnesota: 77

Opponent yards per carry

1. Wisconsin: 1.7

2. San Diego State: 1.9

3. Georgia: 2.2

4. Army: 2.4

5. Troy: 2.6

