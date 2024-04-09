Five stats that show KC Royals’ solid start could lead to greater success

Let’s start with the obvious caveat: the Royals have played just 6.2% of their season schedule.

But ... the Royals have a 6-4 record and are over .500 for the first time in two years. They are tied for second place in the American League Central.

A year ago, the Royals lost seven of their first 10 games. Heck, they had won just seven games by the end of April.

So, yeah, it’s early, but there are good signs for the Royals. These five statistics show they are doing well in all three phases of the game: pitching, hitting and fielding.

1. Boom goes the dynamite

The Royals have hit 14 home runs, which is tied for the fourth-most in Major League Baseball. They are on pace to hit 227 dingers this season, which would shatter the team record of 193. That was set in 2017.

Seven Royals have hit a home run this season with left fielder MJ Melendez and third baseman Maikel Garcia leading the way with three each.

2. Starting strong

The Royals’ rotation has been sensational. The starting pitchers have a 1.60 ERA (11 earned runs allowed in 62.0 innings pitched) with 36 hits allowed and eight quality starts (six or more innings pitched and three runs or less allowed).

QUALITY STARTS SO FAR

===================

8 KC

7

6

5 BAL TB TEX

4 BOS CWS HOU PIT SD SF

3 ARI CIN CLE LAD OAK PHI SEA

2 CHC COL DET LAA MIL MIN NYM NYY STL TOR

1 ATL MIA

0 WSH — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 8, 2024

Last season, the Royals tied for last among American League teams with 32 quality starts.

Here is a bonus stat. According to research by Ian Kraft, the Royals’ Assistant Director of Media Relations, the best ERA by Royals starting pitchers through the month of April came in 1985 (2.38 ERA). No. 2 on that list is a 2.39 ERA in 1972.

Oh, and Royals starters have a 0.81 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched), which is the lowest in Major League Baseball. KC pitchers have allowed just four home runs, which is tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the fewest in the majors.

3. Defensive prowess

The Royals are head-and-shoulders above the rest of Major League Baseball in Defensive Runs Saved Above Average.

That’s according to Baseball Reference, which uses Baseball Info Solutions calculations. The Royals are plus-16, far ahead of second-place Texas at plus-10.

FanGraphs shows Bobby Witt Jr. leads all American League shortstops with 2.6 defensive runs saved. Catcher Salvador Perez (1.6) and third baseman Maikel Garcia (1.7) lead at their positions, while Hunter Renfroe (0.7) is second among AL right fielders.

4. Dynamic duo

This is more than just one stat and it highlights two batters.

Witt is tied for the American League lead in Wins Above Average (1.6) with the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe, per Baseball Reference. Witt is ninth in batting average (.350), fourth in slugging percentage (.675) and sixth in OPS (1.084).

Statcast numbers show the average exit velocity of the 29 balls put in play by Witt is 99.9 mph, second in baseball. Miguel Sanó, who has 13 balls put in play, is first at 101.8 mph. Witt has had an exit velocity of 95 mph on 21 balls in play, the most in the American League and second only to Shohei Ohtani in MLB.

Melendez is third in the AL with a .742 slugging percentage and fourth in OPS (1.124). Melendez’s average exit velocity is 95 mph, which ranks 10th in Major League Baseball.

5. Home success

The Royals are off to a nice start at home with a 5-2 record at Kauffman Stadium this season.

Last season, the Royals had a 33-48 record at home, but did finish strong at the K. They are 23-14 since July 28.

The Royals haven’t had a winning record at Kauffman Stadium since 2017, although they were 15-15 in the shortened 2020 season.