Five stats that show what Andy Kotelnicki’s offense is all about

Penn State’s search for a new offensive coordinator officially came to a close with the hiring of Andy Kotelnicki, just a day after reports of the hire began to spread.. The Minnesota native will be tasked with turning one of the country’s least explosive offensives into one that can take the top off the defense. For most, Kotelnicki’s name might not have been at the top of their shortlists, but in the 24 hours since the news broke, everyone seems to agree that the hire is a slam dunk.

If you have watched Kansas football this year, you would know that the creativity jumps off the tape, and that trait was sorely missed in Happy Valley this season. James Franklin said he wanted a head coach of the offense, and Kotelnicki’s track record at Kansas and before that Buffalo shows that he can and will make the offense his own. While we won’t have any visuals on the new look Nittany Lion offense until the 2024 Blue-White game in the spring, that won’t stop us from diving into some numbers that should give Penn State fans some hope that better offensive production is on the way.

Yards per play

Over the last two years, Kotelnicki’s offenses at Kansas and Penn State’s offenses have had some major statistical differences. None bigger than in yards per play where the Jayhawks ranked 7th in yards per play among Power 5 teams and the Nittany Lions ranked 30th. Just this season, Kansas’s starting quarterback, Jason Bean, averaged 9.8 yards per pass attempt, while Drew Allar only averaged 6.7 yards per pass attempt. Allar and the other Penn State signal callers should be excited about life under Kotelnicki with his ability to put players in space for easy throws and yards after the catch.

Explosive runs

James Franklin needed to hire someone who could come in and get the best out of the star players he inherited. When you think of Penn State’s offense this season, two of its star players are running backs: Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. If the new coordinator wasn’t going to elevate Penn State’s most talented offensive position group, he probably should not have been hired. Andy Kotelnicki isn’t that guy, and life should be smooth sailing for Penn State’s running back duo.

Devin Neal, Kansas’ running back this season, ran for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 6.6 yards per carry. Neal’s backup, Daniel Hishaw Jr., added 599 yards and eight touchdowns. Under Kotelnicki, the Jayhawks had the ninth-highest percentage of runs gaining 4+ yards and 4th in yards per rush according to SportSource Analytics. Penn State ranked 25th and 26th respectively. Singleton only averaged 4.3 yards this season and Allen only averaged a yard more. Prioritizing making your best skill position more explosive is a huge benefit of the Kotelnicki hire.

Yards per pass attempt

It may not come as a surprise, considering Kotelnicki’s past two offenses ranked 7th in total yards per play, but they also were 6th in yards per pass attempt while Penn State was 39th. We just highlighted the run aspect of the Kotelnicki offense, and now the passing game also receives a high “explosive” mark.

Translation: a balanced offense

A balanced offense was absent from Happy Valley this year and was a big reason Penn State faltered against Michigan and Ohio State. Allar should be excited about the new offense, with Kotelnicki’s creativity scheming players open. Playmakers on the outside are still desperately needed, but these numbers would be a step in the right direction.

Big plays

Penn State’s biggest critique of the season was the lack of big plays. If the hire of Kotelnicki did one thing, it eased the concern of Nittany Lion fans who craved explosion.

The opening drive of the season ended in a 72-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but more often than not, the Nittany Lions failed to produce big plays (20+ yard pass or 15+ yard run). Under Kotelnicki, Kansas ranked 10th in the nation in big play percentage, while Penn State sat at 47th. Watching Kansas’s offense this season, players schemed open by the play call and put in positions to be able to break off big plays. Kotelnicki offenses the past two seasons also had the 2nd highest percentage of biggest passing plays while Penn State was 42nd. The coaching aspect was missing from Penn State this year, and players were often left to try to make a big play by themselves. With the receiver position being a priority this offseason plus the new offense the Nittany Lion passing attack should become more explosive.

3rd down conversions

Converting on third downs remains one of the biggest determiners of a successful offense. If you can’t extend drives and move the ball, you can’t score.

Penn State was not a good team on third downs this season only .408 % of their third downs, good for 59th in the country. Kotelnicki’s offense this year converted on 48% of their third downs (13th in the country) and was ranked ahead of the likes of Washington and Ohio State. Play call is exceedingly important in converting third downs and is an area of expertise for Penn State’s new offensive coordinator.

Kotelnicki checks a lot of boxes for this Penn State team, with the biggest box being creativity, which is his calling card. It remains to be seen whether these numbers translate to his new team, but they offer insight into the potential of next year’s offensive unit.

