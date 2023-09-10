Five stats that defined Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State

Wisconsin fell to the Washington State 31-22 last night. The team is now 1-1 under new head coach Luke Fickell with one game to go before Big Ten play begins.

The loss felt like a mirror image of last year’s loss to the Cougars in many ways. Wisconsin is the better team, the game had flashes of the Wisconsin team we expect to see throughout the season, yet the Badgers’ mistakes proved to be the difference as it was Washington State celebrating on the field after the clock hit zero.

This game doesn’t reflect poorly on Wisconsin’s long-term outlook under Fickell. But it did clearly show that the turnaround will take time. This is not a program that looks ready to compete for conference titles and College Football Playoff appearances.

There was some good from the contest, including Tanner Mordecai giving glimpses at his potential in this new offense. But the bad from the game points toward some growing pains — sloppy penalties, blown coverages, turnovers and a lack of dominance in the trenches.

As we break down the loss, here are five stats that defined last night’s outcome:

2 points

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers safety Preston Zachman (14) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Two points. That’s how much a safety is worth in football.

It looked like Wisconsin had one yesterday trailing 24-22 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Washington State Cam Ward dropped back to pass, was sacked on the goal line by James Thompson Jr. and C.J. Goetz and fell backwards into the end zone.

What am I missing?! How in the hell is this not a safety?!! @BadgerFootball @Wisconsin_fam @DrinkWi pic.twitter.com/kAb89aTV2F — 🇺🇸 John P Fahey (@johnpfahey) September 10, 2023

Instead of a game-tying safety, refs called Ward down at the 1-yard line. Washington State went on to punt, which was followed by a backbreaking Chez Mellusi fumble (also a questionable call) and the Cougars pulled away after that.

Two points. If that safety is called, Wisconsin likely leaves Pullman with a victory.

3 vs 0

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is tackled from behind by Washington State Cougars defensive end Andrew Edson (95) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

That is the turnover ratio from last night’s game. Wisconsin’s offense had three of them (three fumbles), while the Badger defense was unable to force Cam Ward into a mistake.

It feels reductive to break the game down into just this number, but it was the single difference.

5:05 left in Q2: Tanner Mordecai sacked by Brennan Jackson, fumbles. Washington State goes on to punt on its next possession.

2:08 left in Q2: Mordecai sacked by Ron Stone Jr., Washington State recovers in the end zone for a touchdown.

9:19 left in Q4: Chez Mellusi fumbles (questionably). Washington State scores on its next possession to seal the game.

That’s the difference between a win and a loss yesterday.

3.1

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) is tackled by the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin averaged just 3.1 yards per rush yesterday. On the surface level, that looks like a fine number. But after the team was able to run all over Buffalo in Week 1, last night was a disappointing performance on the ground.

Chez Mellusi finished the contest with 12 carries, 49 yards, one touchdown and a 4.1 average. The glaring number comes from Braelon Allen, who managed just 20 yards on 7 carries.

Yes, the team was trailing for the majority of the contest and needed to throw the football. But there were still numerous moments where a dominant ground game would’ve changed the complexion of the contest.

We knew defenses would get tougher after Buffalo, and will continue to get tougher as Big Ten play begins. As I’ve said since Fickell was hired, Wisconsin will still need to win games the old-fashioned way. Yesterday’s lack of dominance on the ground starts to put the team’s ability to do that in question.

0/3

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin had three trips inside Washington State’s 25 yard-line in the first half. It scored zero touchdowns on those drives, an 0/3 mark, and settled for three field goals.

The Badgers were trading blows with the Cougars all throughout the first half, yet thanks to some aforementioned fumbles and an inability to finish drives, Washington State built a lead that Wisconsin could not surmount.

One criticism of OC Phil Longo at previous stops was his offense’s inefficiency in the red zone. This makes some sense, because as the field tightens there isn’t as much space for Longo to run his sets.

It should be noted the Badgers did improve in the second half, scoring on each of its trips into the red zone (thanks to Tanner Mordecai heroics). But consider this a stat to monitor as the season continues. Wisconsin cannot win if it hands away points in the form of settling for field goals.

40% vs 53%

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars tight end Cooper Mathers (24) makes a catch against Wisconsin Badgers safety Kamo’i Latu (13) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin converted six of its 14 third down opportunities, plus 0/1 on fourth down. That’s a 40% clip. Not terrible by any means, but not enough to keep up with the Cougars when the Badger defense struggled to get off the field.

Washington State, meanwhile, was 8/16 on third down and 1/1 on fourth down. Two of those conversions came on the team’s game-clinching touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

I’d have to check the stats on this, but the eye test remembers the Badgers finding a lot of third-and-longs early in the game which Mordecai was unable to convert. I remember distinctly two third-and-eights where the Badgers dialed up screens to Braelon Allen which were diagnosed instantly. Some of those third-down attempts were disconcerting, to say the least.

