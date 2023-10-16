After moving to 5-2 on Saturday night, LSU’s past the midway point.

Only a game against Army followed by the bye week awaits before the much-anticipated showdown in Tuscaloosa.

The 48-18 win over Auburn was much needed. You got the sense being in shootout after shootout was weighing on this team, but LSU controlled the game on Saturday from start to finish.

The defense seized on a struggling Auburn offense and gave its best performance since Week 3. You don’t want to read too much into it given the opponent, but the unit is starting to figure some things out, especially with Harold Perkins and Maason Smith.

But we’re here to talk about the numbers. Let’s take a look at five stats that defined LSU’s win over Auburn.

Four plays

Four plays is all it took LSU to score on its opening drive.

The drive was highlighted by Logan Diggs’ 35-yard burst and capped off by Malik Nabers’ 29-yard catch and run.

This was critical after LSU’s struggled on opening drive in recent weeks. LSU last scored an opening drive touchdown against Grambling in Week 2. The Tigers hadn’t scored seven on their opening drive against any FBS opponent all year.

The early lead took some pressure off the defense. LSU wasn’t playing in a hole like it was against Arkansas, Ole Miss and Missouri.

There was a different comfort level within the game on Saturday night and it goes back to that early lead.

John Emery: 91 total yards

John Emery Jr. played his best game of the year on Saturday night. The fifth-year running back totaled 91 yards, with 42 on the ground and 49 through the air. He scored once and averaged and averaged 13 yards per touch.

It was his second-highest single-game yardage total in his time at LSU and his best mark since posting 124 total yards against Vanderbilt in 2020.

It’s a good sign for an LSU running back room that’s already improved thanks to the emergence of Diggs.

Emery’s showed up in big moments for this team before, scoring critical touchdowns against Auburn and Alabama last year. He’s a former five-star recruit who can operate in space and make defenders miss.

A second-half breakout would give LSU’s running back depth a boost.

Omar Speights: 8 tackles

LSU’s defensive improvement on Saturday correlated with the return of one of its key players.

Omar Speights was back out there after missing the Missouri game. Speights has been in and out of the lineup after suffering an injury in week two, and even when he is out there, it’s unclear if he’s at full strength.

But against Auburn, he registered a season-high eight total tackles. PFF designated three of those tackles as stops, defined as tackles that constitute a failure for the offense.

Speights’ presence brings flexibility to LSU’s linebacker room. It gives Matt House more freedom to move Perkins around and it takes pressure off Greg Penn III, who also played well on Saturday night.

EPA without explosive plays: 13.14

LSU didn’t have its typical volume of explosive plays on Saturday night, but it didn’t matter.

The Tigers still totaled 13.14 expected points added on their non-explosive plays. Nearly 23 expected points better than Auburn’s total of -10.27.

LSU was good enough on a down to down basis that its success rate of 64% ranked in the 99th percentile. LSU had a success rate of 78% on late downs, which was its best mark of the year in that category.

This offense can play any style of football and still win. That’s a sign of an elite unit.

Success rate of 68% on passing downs

In obvious passing situations, LSU’s success rate was 68%.

For reference on how good that is, LSU leads the country this year with a success rate of 47% on passing downs and on Saturday night, the offense was still 21% better.

The Tigers owe their success here to how good Jayden Daniels is under pressure. It doesn’t matter if you blitz him, he’s still going to beat you.

You can’t find any situation that poses trouble for this offense.

