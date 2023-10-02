Five stats that defined LSU’s loss at Ole Miss

After entering the year ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25, LSU lost two games before the calendar flipped to October.

It was a disappointing start for a team that was hoping to win the SEC and compete for a playoff spot.

The offense did its job, but the defense is another story.

LSU defenders couldn’t do anything to stop Ole Miss. Blown coverages and missed tackles allowed the Rebel offense to do whatever it wanted, despite only scoring 10 points against Alabama the week prior.

LSU will be on the road again this week as it turns its attention to Missouri.

Here are five stats that defined LSU’s thrilling loss in Oxford.

12 explosive plays allowed

Ole Miss had a lot of plays look like this.

I can hear Chris Berman’s WOOOOP! on this Jaxson Dart hurdle pic.twitter.com/RrlXhxbIVC — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 1, 2023

That was just one example of LSU failing to make a tackle as Jaxson Dart split the defense to pick up a first down on first and 19.

According to GameOnPaper, LSU allowed 12 explosive plays on the night. That put the Ole Miss offense in the 94th percentile.

Eight of those 12 plays came through the air, including this catch and run to Tre Harris.

LSU had a chance to stop Harris and contain the play right after he made the catch, but he broke free for a 56 yard gain.

With Luther Burden and Missouri on deck, LSU needs to figure something out here or it’ll be more of the same in Colombia.

LSU's 62% success rate

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The offense was far from the problem.

LSU posted a success rate of 62% according to CollegeFootballData. That’s the second best success rate recorded against a Power Five opponent this year.

This was one of the most efficient offensive performances in LSU history.

From a EPA standpoint, it was among the best single-game performances of the year too.

LSU had two receivers surpass 100 yards through the air while Jayden Daniels and Logan Diggs combined for 215 yards on the ground (not including sack yardage).

If the offense keeps playing like this, LSU still has a chance to reach nine wins.

0 sacks

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxson Dart was not sacked once on Saturday night.

LSU got pressure here and there, but it wasn’t nearly enough. When LSU did close, Dart was able to get rid of the ball or evade with his mobility.

Edge defender was a point of concern entering the year for LSU after losing BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye. Those concerns appeared on Saturday night with LSU’s group of defensive ends combining for just one single pressure.

LSU got some help up the middle from Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo, who each had two, but they weren’t converted into much-needed sacks.

The bottom line is this: If LSU’s going to allow explosive plays on the backend, the front seven needs to create more negative plays up front.

Jayden Daniels' 528 yards of total offense

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the loss, Daniels still deserves his praise.

Not counting sack yardage, the star QB amassed 528 total yards of offense to go along with five total touchdowns.

Daniels is giving LSU the best QB play its seen since Joe Burrow. Few players in the country are on his level right now.

Daniels’ 10 passing touchdowns over the last three weeks is tied with Bo Nix and Jaylen Raynor for the top mark in the FBS.

On the year, he ranks top 10 both in PFF passing grade and ESPN’s QBR. He entered the year with high expectations and is finding new ways to exceed them.

Turnovers: LSU 1, Ole Miss 0

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many turnovers in this game. Ole Miss didn’t cough it up once.

LSU had one, though. It came in the red zone when Daniels took a big hit and put the ball on the ground.

Ole Miss was up 7-0 at the time of the fumble. The recovery allowed the Rebels to add to their early lead and make it 14-0.

It was a 14-point swing. LSU went from hoping to tie it at seven to being down two scores.

Looking back on it, this was a pivotal moment in the game. This game was as close as can be and if LSU scored there, it could have been enough to swing the result.

