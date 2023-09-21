Five stats that will define Wisconsin vs Purdue

Wisconsin travels to West Lafayette, Indiana to face the 1-2 Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night.

The game opens up a Big Ten slate for the Badgers which will be the final before UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington join the conference and divisions are eliminated. Despite Wisconsin’s sluggish start to the year, a final shot at the Big Ten West is still right in front of them.

Related: Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 3: Wisconsin rises after ugly win

Several things have to change before the Badgers are again considered the favorites to win the West, however. It’s easily described as both the offensive and defensive sides need to find their identity and play more consistent football. There have been flashes of greatness from both sides, but nothing consistent enough to get behind.

As we look at the matchup with a struggling Purdue team, here are five stats that will undoubtedly define the contest:

1.7 vs 1.3

Sep 16, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is pressured by Georgia Southern Eagles linebacker Khadry Jackson (9) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Listed above are the turnover averages for Wisconsin and Purdue respectively through three games, Purdue with all four turnovers coming in last week’s loss to Syracuse.

It’s been simple with each team this season: things work well when the offense does not hand away the football. Handing it away led to a loss for the Boilermakers last weekend and also did so for the Badgers Week 2 at Washington State.

Wisconsin does enter Saturday coming off a five-interception performance on defense. While most of those turnovers can be attributed to head-scratching play from Georgia Southern’s quarterback, the Badgers do seem able to force the issue and take the football away.

Turnovers are always the greatest equalizer in a football game. For two turnover-prone offenses, taking care of the ball Saturday will likely define who wins the contest.

5.8

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Markevious Brown (1) knocks the ball loose from Syracuse Orange wide receiver Isaiah Jones (80) during the NCAA football game, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

Purdue enters Saturday giving up 5.8 yards per play defensively, good for No. 90 in the nation. The new-look defense under HC Ryan Walters allowed 38 points to Fresno State and 35 to Syracuse. It’s a unit that appears to be a year away from being good.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin enters Saturday averaging 5.7 yards per play on offense, No. 66 in the nation. It’s a disappointing clip given the talent on the unit and poor competition the team has faced. But if the Badgers can bring that number to 6.0 on Friday night and take care of the football, the team should have no trouble winning the game.

33%

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Syracuse Orange, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

Through three weeks, Purdue has attempted nine fourth downs and converted three of them, good for a 33% clip. The team is aggressive with the ball in its hands, and has shown an ability to extend drives with a 38% conversion rate on 3rd/4th down.

There will be moments in the game where it appears Wisconsin got a stop, only for the Purdue offense to stay on the field. Those 3/4 opportunities to take the football back could define the contest.

276.7

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is tackled from behind by Washington State Cougars defensive end Andrew Edson (95) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

If there was ever a breakout game for Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai, this is it. Purdue’s defense enters Saturday allowing 276.7 yards per game passing (and another 132.7 rushing).

Mordecai’s numbers are pedestrian through three weeks: 67% completion, 703 yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns. He’s averaged 234 yards per game, more than 40 yards less than what Purdue has allowed thus far.

Wisconsin will obviously want Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi to have big impacts on Friday. But this aligns like a golden opportunity for Mordecai to have a big night and start Big Ten play in strong fashion.

24.6

Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Carlton Johnson (2) defends the pass caught by Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35.

Sometimes there are game-changing talents that can erase everything else that happens during a football game. Purdue has had many: Rondale Moore, Charlie Jones and David Bell to name a few.

It has one again this year: wide receiver Deion Burks. Burks has caught nine passes through three games for 221 yards, three touchdowns and a 24.6 yards-per-reception clip.

Wisconsin could do everything right defensively and still get beat if Burks gets free over the top. Limiting his big plays will be paramount for Mike Tressel’s unit.

Bonus: 1/3 vs 4/4

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Ohio Bobcats place kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) kicks a field goal against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half in the 2022 Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

I can’t write this article without showing proper shine to Wisconsin’s special teams, which have been phenomenal.

Transfer kicker Nathanial Vakos is 11/11 on extra points this far and 4/4 on field goals. Meanwhile, Purdue’s Ben Freehill is only 1/3 on field goal attempts.

Wisconsin has the special teams advantage Saturday, a sentence I’m not used to writing.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire