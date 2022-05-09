Five-stars James Smith and Qua Russaw are potentially a package deal

There have not been many more star-filled classes from the state of Alabama than the class of 2023. In fact, 10% of the top 100 in the On3 Consensus Rankings hail from the state of Alabama, an incredible number considering the population of the state.

Two of those prospects, james smith and Qua Russaw are high school teammates and may even be a package deal for their college destination.

Smith is a powerful and athletic defensive lineman prospect while Russaw is an explosive athlete from his EDGE position. Both five-star prospects are within the top 25 of the 2023 class rankings and could potentially be instant impact players.

Recently Smith spoke with On3 and had the following to say.

“The only difference is Qua has Oklahoma on his list and I have Jackson State on mine. The other 10 schools are the same. We are basically looking at the same schools. I’d say there is a 70-75% chance we go to the same school when we sign.”

Currently, Smith is favored to land with the Tide according to On3’s RPM while the Georgia Bulldogs are the current favorite for Russaw. It looks like it could be a two-team race for the potential Smith-Russaw package deal.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the recruitment of both Smith and Russaw.

