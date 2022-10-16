Five stars: The best and worst performances in Notre Dame’s loss to Stanford

More head hanging for the Irish players and fans this year, it’s been a rough one. For the third time this year, the Irish dropped a game, after six they’re even at 3-3. It been one to forget, that’s for sure.

There was not much good tonight, but surprisingly there is a five star, but not due to any individual on this team. There were plenty of terrible play tonight, and find out what the five star, best, was and one star, worst, performances for Notre Dame tonight.

5 ⭐️ - The team’s fortitude

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) celebrates making a tackle during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

This team doesn’t give up. They could have called it a season when they lost their first two games but they didn’t. This group responded with a three game winning streak heading into tonight. They were down 13-0 early in the third quarter but captured a 14-13 lead, albeit for only a short period of time. There is plenty of battle in this team despite it’s issues. The lack of effort is not a concern. It’s definitely other things.

2 ⭐️ - Quarterback Drew Pyne

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) runs the ball as Stanford Cardinal defensive tackle Jaxon Moi (51) prepares to tackle in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

He is not the guy, he’s just not. Pyne is a great backup, but as a starter he doesn’t have the qualities to win games when everything else isn’t working. For the game he went 13/27 for 151 yards and a touchdown. Yes, one was called back, but even if you add that, it’s still not a great line. Pyne holds onto the ball too long, he’s inaccurate. It’s been very rough to watch this year, even during his highs. Not all of this is one Pyne but he is a big part of the issue. He’s a two star due to that one touchdown pass.

2 ⭐️ - Marcus Freeman

A stunner in South Bend: Stanford will beat Notre Dame. Just a horrible offensive performance by the Irish tonight. Big step back for Marcus Freeman's first ND team. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 16, 2022

Stanford’s head coach David Shaw is a professional coach, he’s been doing this since Freeman was just nine years old. You can’t buy experience, it’s earned and Shaw has earned plenty of it. With a much less talented roster, he used his 12-years of prior coaching knowledge to challenge the Irish on their home field. That is the type of game plan that Marcus Freeman can’t come up with. He’s been very erratic in his first few games as a head coach. It’s been a bit frustrating for all parties. Like Nick Shepkowski said after the loss to Marshall, the honeymoon is over. Freeman needs to get better quickly and showed he was outmatched by Shaw today.

1 ⭐️ - Wide receiver Lorenzo Styles

STANFORD TAKES DOWN NOTRE DAME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7bE2dEFaQn — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 16, 2022

It was a tough day for the sophomore, dropping two big plays in both halves. Styles did have two catches, but they went for just 15 total yards. For many, the Ohio native was expected the break out after his PlayStation Fiesta Bowl performance. While Styles still has time to get some positive momentum heading into this junior year, it’s safe to say at this point he’s been a disappointment. This play above is a microcosm of the issues, no separation, short on a fourth down play of the line to gain.

⭐️ - This whole offense

When you constantly rely on one player to have a good game and they struggle, it’s hard to win. There is no denying that Michael Mayer is a great player, he’s the best individual talent on this team. The issue is that the gap between him and his fellow pass catchers is quite large. That just one issue on the offense, play calling has been suspect and it seems like offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is very streaky. He was cold tonight. The first half offense was abysmal, just 106 total yards. Some blame should go to wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey for not developing those players. This offense is a mess and there needs to be some serious changes in the offseason. I just don’t think that due to personnel of this team, if the offense can get fixed during the season now.

