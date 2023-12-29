Five stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl

Notre Dame football finished its 2023 season in style, routing Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl 40-8.

Head coach Marcus Freeman had to deal with multiple players opting out of the game along with departures via the transfer portal. For the Irish to come out and finish the season with an empathic exclamation point, it says a lot about the culture of the program getting to win No. 10.

It was mostly roses, as there wasn’t much to complain about after an impressive bowl win like this one. Let’s take a look at who played the best, 5-stars, and the worst, 1-star, in Notre Dame’s season ending bowl victory against Oregon State.

5 ⭐️ - Notre Dame’s defense

First safety for the @NDFootball defense since the victory over BYU in the Shamrock Series game last season in Las Vegas. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) December 29, 2023

Why

You could very well have looked at this game on paper and expected the Irish to dominate defensively, considering the Beavers lost so much of their regulars to the portal. That didn’t mean they’d just roll over for Notre Dame, the guys on the opposite sidelines are also scholarship athletes. The Irish defense came to play, allowing just 197 yards, stopping them 1-for-9 times on 3rd down, the only one coming in the waning moments of the game. They scored points before they allowed any. Impressive all-around performance from this group today.

4 ⭐️ - Quarterback Steven Angeli

Jeremiyah Love love with a little shake & bake to get to the end zone.@NDFootball makes it 33-0 pic.twitter.com/txrbArPZI9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 29, 2023

Why

The first time starter performed extremely well, Angeli didn’t make any major mistakes, aside from a few delay of game penalties and a few coverage sacks. In the long run, those didn’t matter, as he was efficient with his passing, 15/19 for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran 8 times for 27 yards, giving the Irish a dual threat option. If I’m Freeman, I wouldn’t just hand over the keys like they did this past offseason with Sam Hartman. Have Riley Leonard and Angeli battle it out during the spring, as I feel like both are very good choices, and a great problem to have.

3 ⭐️ - Notre Dame’s offensive line

Why

Replacing Joe Alt and Blake Fisher was always going to be a tough task, and the Irish faired pretty well. It was a much better effort pass blocking, for the most part Angeli had plenty of time to find his receivers. Run blocking was a much different story, the final line is a bit deceiving as a good chunk of yardage was gained after the game was out of hand. This will be something to monitor over the offseason, as this group will have more of a chance to get some chemistry together.

2 ⭐️ - Kicker Spencer Shrader

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Why

We have come to expect that when we see Shrader on the field, the ball is going through the uprights. It didn’t happen today, he did make all of his extra points, but missed on a 50-yard attempt, which we hadn’t seen much of this year. He was still a major weapon for the Irish, it was just weird to see him miss a “chip shot.”

⭐️ - No one

"I want to attack. I want to be relentless… We're not gonna stop now."@JennyDell_ caught up with @NDFootball coach Marcus Freeman at halftime of the @TonyTheTigerSB pic.twitter.com/WbjsvfseEx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 29, 2023

Why

This was a team effort and it showed. Contributions from all three phases resulted in win No. 10 on the year, the first time in the Freeman tenure the Irish have hit that mark. With an impressive transfer and recruiting class, the program is on the upswing and should contend for College Football Playoff berths for the foreseeable future.

