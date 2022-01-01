Five Stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s loss to Oklahoma State

This game was a true tale of two halves, with the Irish taking the first but unfortunately that’s not where the game ended. The Oklahoma State Cowboy’s took the second half and the game in Marcus Freeman’s head coaching debut. There was some good in this game, along with some bad. Take a look at the best, 5-stars, and worst, 1-star of Notre Dame’s season ending loss to OSU.

5 ⭐️ - Marcus Freeman’s first half

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks onto the field before the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

What a debut for the new Notre Dame head coach. Can you ask for a better start to the game? Not really, the score at the end of the first half wasn’t what Freeman wanted, and his interview before heading into the locker room more than confirmed that. Unfortunately, this first half did not carry over to the second half, but it did give us a glimpse of what could be for the Irish in the future.

4 ⭐️ - Tommy Rees’ first half play-calling

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

During the broadcast, it was noted that Rees would have been the highest paid offensive coordinator in the SEC had he chosen to follow Brian Kelly to LSU. You saw why that would be the case as his play calling was fantastic all game long. Yes, the running offense left a lot to be desired but if I had to guess, that will be fixed during the off-season. Either way, Rees was masterful during the first half. The second half was obviously a different story.

3 ⭐️ - Jack Coan’s first half

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) warms up prior to facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WOW, what a way to end your collegiate career. Coan there for 342-yards in the first half, with 4 scores, no interceptions and looked exactly how a fifth-year senior should. Again, this was a tale of two halves, as Coan struggled in the second, did throw for another score but too late while throwing a pick also. A great first half but that’s were it ended for Coan.

1 ⭐️ - Second half everything

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Spencer Sanders #3 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys runs with the ball while being chased by Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa #95 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

You can probably add the last possession of the first half into this as well. The Cowboys found their groove as they scored right before the first half ended. Then during the third quarter, three touchdowns and a field goal put the Irish behind after having a three score lead during the first half. The offense couldn’t muster any points for the majority of the half. This was how the game was lost for the Irish.

1 ⭐️ - The rushing offense

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (left) runs the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing going for the backs today, which really helped OSU get back into the game. The Irish being unable to churn out time on the clock and also being very predictable on offense was not good at all, especially in the second half. The unit finished with just 42-yards and a costly fumble by Logan Diggs. This is was a huge factor why the Irish lost this game.

