Five-star S Xavier Filsaime flips commitment from Florida to Texas

In the world of college football, there have been several notable transfers and commitments recently. Wide receiver Matthew Golden announced that he will be transferring to the University of Texas. Golden previously played for the University of Houston. This transfer is expected to bolster Texas’ already impressive offense and will be a good veteran presence for other young wide receivers.

In addition to Golden, Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba also announced that he will be transferring to Texas. Mukuba was the No. 1 safety in the transfer portal, and his decision to join the Longhorns is seen as a major win for the team.

But perhaps the biggest news of all is the commitment of Xavier Filsaime to the University of Texas. Filsaime is a five-star defensive back who had originally committed to the University of Florida.

However, on Monday Filsaime announced that he has flipped his commitment to Texas. Filsaime is widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs in the country and has been committed to the Gators since April. With these recent moves, Texas is looking like a serious contender for back-to-back CFP appearances.

