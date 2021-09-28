Five-star WR, Texas target Evan Stewart foregoing the rest of his senior season

The best wide receiver in the country calls Frisco, TX home in five-star Evan Stewart. With 37 offers from the top programs in the country, Stewart’s ability as a pure receiver plus state championship level speed has attracted the likes of Alabama, Florida, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Texas once held a commitment from Stewart but when the NCAA dead period was lifted, the five-star decided going into visits with an open mind was important. Since then, it’s been a race between the Longhorns and a few SEC schools.

Stewart had accumulated 414 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions four games into his senior season. Now, the next time we see him on a football field, it will be in a college uniform.

Tuesday afternoon, Stewart announced he would be foregoing the rest of his senior season at Frisco Liberty. He will be “mentally and physically preparing” himself for the college football level.

Here is the full statement Stewart released on Twitter.

First and foremost, I would like to thank all of my friends, fellow teammates, and supporters for all that have been with me since the beginning. I have enjoyed playing the game of football for a very long time and I will never lose the love and energy rush of taking the field with my guys and teammates. I would like to thank Coach O, Coach Hooks, and Coach Flight for bringing me in and developing me day in and day out and breaking me out of my shell to be the player I am today. With that being said.. I will be forgoeing the rest of my senior season and mentally and physically preparing myself for the next level of my football career and huge step in life. Once again, thank you for all of the support and countless love. To my Red-hawk teammates, I wish y’all the best of luck throughout the rest of the season and it’s always love when it comes to y’all. I hope every single one of you guys becomes great one day. Sincerely, Evan Stewart

Top 2022 prospects not playing their senior season has been a trend for Texas. Four-star running back and commit Jaydon Blue also opted out wanting to prepare for college football. Defensive line commit Jaray Bledsoe’s case was a little different, as UIL denied his transfer eligibility.

From a recruitment standpoint, Andre Coleman and Jeff Banks have been going after Stewart for the Texas staff. He took an official visit to Austin on June 20. Alabama and Florida are still in the race as well.

On the 247Sports composite, Stewart is the No. 1 player in the state and the top wide receiver in the country. Overall, he is the No. 3 prospect in the 2022 class.

