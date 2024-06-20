Five-star WR target Kaliq Lockett shares selfie with Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide football coaching staff have turned out an incredible month of June on the recruiting trail. Between official visits, commitments, and hosting camps, DeBoer and his team have generated a lot of buzz in the industry.

DeBoer and the Tide hosted one of the prized recruits in the class of 2025 during this midweek with five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett spending time in Tuscaloosa for an official visit.

Up until Alabama landed a commitment from quarterback Keelon Russell, the Tide were not considered in the mix for the talented wideout, but now appear to be among the leaders for the coveted prospect.

While on his official visit, Lockett released a selfie taken with the Crimson Tide’s new head coach on his social media profile.

Lockett appeared to enjoy his time in Tuscaloosa with Coach DeBoer and the Alabama staff and I wouldn’t count the Tide out just yet.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Lockett’s recruitment and provide all updates as they become available.

