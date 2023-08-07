Five-star WR Ryan Wingo receives crystal ball to Missouri

Texas’ 2024 recruiting class has a chance to be headlined by a few five-star recruits but according to one insider, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo will not be one of them.

The St. Louis native was projected by recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong a couple months ago to end up at Texas, but it appears things have changed. 247Sports‘ Allen Trieu entered a crystal ball prediction in favor of Missouri on Monday.

This would be the second time since 2022 that Missouri landed a five-star pass catcher from the state as they landed No. 14 overall recruit Luther Burden in 2022.

Wingo is regarded for his combination of size and speed standing in at 6-foot-2 and drawing comparisons to Donovan Peoples-Jones. If he doesn’t end up at Texas, and the prediction for Micah Hudson (Texas Tech) holds up, it would mean that both of Texas’ top receiver targets have gone elsewhere.

Wingo ranks as the No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports, and the No. 2 wide receiver in the country.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire