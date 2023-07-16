Five-star WR Ryan Wingo discusses Texas and commitment date

Texas has perhaps the best receiver corps in the country heading into the 2023 college football season, and they are looking to add to it via the recruiting trail.

The Longhorns are squarely in the mix for 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo, with some insiders even believing that they are the favorite to land him. The St. Louis native broke down his recruitment in a recent interview with 247Sports, talking about all of the programs after him and what he likes about them.

Aside from Texas, programs like Michigan, Missouri, and Georgia are also still in the mix for the No. 7 recruit in the country. When speaking about what he liked about his visit to Texas, Wingo raved about having a chance to spend time with the players while also expressing how enticing the offense is.

“I liked it at Texas a lot and the players were really welcoming to me. That’s what stood out most for me was being around the players and how they took me in. They have a great QB room and I like the offense a lot. Coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) is a great offensive coach and they get the ball down the field to the receivers so there’s a lot to like there.”

Wingo expressed that he hopes to announce his decision on December 20, which is the first day of the early signing period. He still plans to take trips to see Miami, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

As it stands right now, Texas holds a crystal ball prediction from Steve Wiltfong in their favor but there is still work to do.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire