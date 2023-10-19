Five-star WR Ryan Wingo sets commitment date

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo is nearing a college decision.

Wingo has officially set a commitment date for Wednesday, Oct. 25. Missouri and Texas have seemingly gone back and forth as the two favorites in his recruitment over the last few months, but it appears the Tigers will win out for Wingo next week.

According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Missouri has a 71.9% chance of landing Wingo. The St. Louis native is rated the No. 2 overall prospect in the state and the No. 7 wide receiver in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Ryan Wingo tells me he will announce his Commitment on October 25th! The 6’2 200 WR from Saint Louis, MO is the highest-ranked Uncommitted WR in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/3Aozoq8QDx pic.twitter.com/ATtOt6Qa5i — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 19, 2023

