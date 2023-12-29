Five-star WR Ryan Williams sets official visit to Texas

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams will take an official visit to Texas on Jan. 27.

Williams will also take official visits to Alabama and Auburn in January and February. The current Alabama commit chose to reclassify to the 2024 class earlier this month.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect is rated the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama and the No. 3 wide receiver in the country, according to 247Sports. In 2023, Williams hauled in 72 passes for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns for Saraland High School.

Williams has been committed to the Crimson Tide since Oct. 8, 2022. Texas will look to gain some momentum in his recruitment over the next few weeks.

