Five-star WR Ryan Williams cancels Texas visit

Five-star wide receiver cancelled his Texas visit for this weekend, per On3’s Gerry Hamilton.

Williams originally committed to Alabama in 2022, but just hours after Nick Saban’s retirement, his allegiance was off the table. Although he has decommitted from the Tide, Tuscaloosa isn’t out of the question of where he will end up.

The elite 2024 receiver will announce his decision on Feb. 9, with Alabama, Auburn, Texas, and Texas A&M all seemingly in the running. Williams still has a visit scheduled with Auburn on Feb. 3 which will conclude his visit schedule.

According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Alabama has once again emerged as the favorite in his recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire