Five-star WR Ryan Williams decommits from Alabama

The dominos are already falling after the announcement of Nick Saban’s retirement.

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Willams decommitted from Alabama on Wednesday, just hours after the report of Saban retiring.

Willams is ranked as a top 10 recruit in the nation and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2024 class. He committed to Alabama in October of 2022 and the Texas coaching staff has been working to get him to Austin.

The Saraland (AL) product has an official visit scheduled to Texas on Jan. 27 and to Auburn on Feb. 3, with the Tigers most likely to land him according to recent recruiting predictions.

Auburn has received two 247Sports crystal ball predictions in favor of Williams. Perhaps Williams wants to stay close to home.

Williams’ official visit to Texas at the end of January will be a crucial one.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire