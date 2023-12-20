Five-star WR Perry Thompson signs with Auburn

One of Auburn’s top commitments from the 2024 cycle has honored his commitment to the program.

Perry Thompson, a five-star wide receiver from Foley, Alabama, has officially signed his letter of intent with Auburn despite a late push from Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

A former Tide pledge, Thompson infamously flipped to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend in July. In a live video from fellow Auburn signee Walker White’s Instagram page, Thompson announced his flip to Auburn, then celebrated by throwing Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze into a pool.

Thompson is the No. 7 wide receiver for the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports, and is the No. 4 overall player from the state of Alabama. As a senior at Foley, he caught 53 passes for 718 yards and seven touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire