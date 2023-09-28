Five-star WR, LSU commit Dakorien Moore to visit Texas again this weekend

Texas continues to make a strong push for five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

The LSU commit visited Austin for the Texas-Wyoming game in Week 3 and now he’ll make a return visit for the Kansas game on Saturday, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

247Sports ranks Moore as the No. 1 overall recruit in Texas for the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 2 wide receiver in the country. The Duncanville product announced his commitment to LSU on August 12, but Texas still appears to be very much in the mix.

To get Moore on campus twice this month is a big win for Steve Sarkisian’s staff. His recruitment will be worth monitoring moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire