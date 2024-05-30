Five-star WR Kaliq Lockett discusses teaming up with Dakorien Moore

Texas high school football is connected. Players within the state hold other talented players in high esteem. Five-stars Kaliq Lockett and Dakorien Moore have that mutual respect and it could mean playing for the same football team in college.

Lockett was asked if he and Moore would possibly team up at one school. He shared insight on what he’s thinking.

“Oh, yes. Me and him (have been) talking about that since we were probably in the eighth grade. … At first, we thought, you know, I thought he was gonna be staying committed to LSU. And it was going to be up to me if I wanted to go to LSU and play with him. But now, it’s starting to mix around and change up a little bit.”

The changeup is a positive for Texas and other schools, though Lockett says that it doesn’t hurt LSU’s chances in his recruitment. If the two team up, though, it probably won’t be at LSU.

Proximity is a good advantage for the Longhorns with both players. Moore would like to play closer to home if the best option allows for it. Lockett plays in Sachse (TX) the home of perhaps one of the 15 or 20 best receivers in Longhorns history and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver, Devin Duvernay.

There’s still plenty of time in both players’ recruitment, but Texas projects to be a more dangerous offense should it add either or both players.

"I was like whoaaaaa" WR Kaliq Lockett on WR DaKorien Moore decommit from LSU Tigers 😳 Full Vid: https://t.co/8bhEw1GHi0 pic.twitter.com/S0lwC2zUDO — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) May 29, 2024

