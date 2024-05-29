Five-star WR Jaime Ffrench hints at Texas preference in interview

Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench has identified what NIL deal he wants at the college level. He wants to partner with a luxury vehicle manufacturer you might be familiar with.

Ffrench wants to partner with Lamborghini just as Bijan Robinson once did. He discussed his dream NIL deal and its importance in his decision.

“You want to get taken care of anywhere you go. That’s just a big thing in college now. So you want to make sure that’s a piece of it, but also want to be sure you can take care of the on-field stuff.

One team in particular is synonymous with NIL deals involving Lamborghini. That team is Texas. Perhaps Ffrench’s sentiments indicate what appeals to him about the Longhorns.

Austin has plenty of appeal to recruits, from the Lamborghini deals to its music and variety of activities to do outside of football. But in 2023, Texas helped its players win 12 games and a conference title, make a College Football Playoff and develop 11 players into realizing their NFL draft aspirations.

Ffrench likes Texas’ recruiting pitch. The Longhorns will need to recruit the five-star receiver to the final whistle.

