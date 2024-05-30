Five-star WR Dakorien Moore discusses where family wants him to play

Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore has identified several factors in his college choice. Family could play a role in the decision.

Moore detailed where family, specifically his mother, would like him to play. According to the talented wide receiver, choosing the Texas Longhorns would “make her world.”

The Duncanville five-star’s family comes from Austin, and that’s where he has his closest ties. The familiarity and feeling of home certainly leans toward Texas in the recruitment.

Moore discussed other factors in his interview with Inside Texas’ Justin Wells including what would happen if the Longhorns signed two other five-star receivers and the impact of Oregon Ducks assistant coach Rashaad Samples recruiting him.

Rashaad is the son of Moore’s high school head coach Reginald Samples which brings an element of familiarity with Oregon. For that reason, the Ducks are a team to take seriously.

As for signing in a class with two other five-stars, Moore seemed in favor of the move sharing that it would be advantageous to play alongside better receivers. We’ll see if Texas can make it happen.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire