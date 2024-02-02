Five-star WR Caleb Cunningham puts Auburn in top 12

Caleb Cunningham has established himself as one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class, with college coaches being in contact with him constantly. However, the five-star out of Choctaw County High School (Miss.) has cut his list to just 12 schools.

That list includes the likes of Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, and Florida.

Cunningham visited the Plains on Jan. 20 and was left with a highly positive impression from what he, Hugh Freeze, and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis discussed.

The Mississippi native is ranked as the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver in the On3 industry ranking. He is also still ranked as the No. 1 player in the state.

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class can improve its stock from No. 8 if it lands the star receiver, which would be its first of the class.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire