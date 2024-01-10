Five-star WR Caleb Cunningham schedules visit to Auburn

Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle, boasting over 30 scholarship offers from all across the country.

The Mississippi native is a major target for Auburn and Marcus Davis and they will get a chance to host him on an unofficial visit later this month. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, he will be visiting the Plains on Jan. 20. That will be his third visit to Auburn, including to watch the Tigers take on Ole Miss.

Cunningham is the No. 10 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver in the On3 industry ranking. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is also the No. 1 player from Mississippi.

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a great start, ranking No. 7 in the country but the Tigers are still looking for their first wide receiver commitment.

