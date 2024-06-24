Update: Five-star wing Will Riley signs with Illinois

Jun. 23—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was clear when discussing roster size last month. That there can be such a thing as "too many" scholarship players. That "it's an absolute disaster to have too many."

That was when Illinois sat at 10 scholarships filled for the 2024-25 season.

Underwood said he would likely add just one more player, which ultimately became Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis, and that it would take "something freakish" to add another.

Something freakish, it turns out, like having five-star wing Will Riley change his mind about how interested he was in Illinois.

The Illini weren't in the mix for Riley in March when he cut his list of future basketball homes to 10 — seven college basketball programs and professional options in Australia, England and the now-shuttered G League Ignite team. Illinois was equally not as involved in May when Riley cut his list in half.

But the top prospect in Canada, ranked as high as No. 9 nationally in the Class of 2025, adjusted his plans this month. That included an official visit to Champaign and putting the Illini in a new top five with Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky and the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL.

Illinois ultimately won out.

Riley announced his commitment to the Illini on Sunday afternoon. He will reclassify to the Class of 2024 and join the team for the coming season. At the end of the Instagram Live to announce his commitment, Riley's mom said he would be on campus at Illinois in July for summer workouts.

"It's exciting to add a supremely talented player in Will Riley to our program. He is the consummate positionless basketball player who has all the tools offensively," Underwood said in an official release. "Obviously (associate head coach Orlando Antigua) was instrumental with his relationships and did an excellent job leading this recruitment. Will has the ability to score it at all three levels, and he gives us another action player who can make plays for others and himself based on matchups. He is skilled, has a great midrange and float game, and extremely high basketball IQ."

The addition of Riley would give Illinois 10 newcomers — five freshmen and five transfers — for the 2024-25 season. Ty Rodgers and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn are the only two returning players from last season's 29-9 team that reached the Elite Eight.

Riley is a consensus top-25 prospect in the Class of 2025 and ranked as a five-star recruit by 247Sports (ninth nationally), On3 (10th) and Rivals (11th). His composite ranking would slot him into 12th in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports, and 17th in On3's rankings should he reclassify.

Originally from Kitchener, Ontario, the 6-foot-9, 190-pound wing played at The Phelps School (Pa.) the past two seasons. Riley averaged 29 points, six rebounds and four assists last season for the Lions, who lost to Perkiomen (Pa.) in the championship game of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament.

Riley was one of the top scorers on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring running with UPlay Canada. He finished the EYBL regular season sixth in scoring and averaged 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 50 percent overall, 32 percent from three-point range and 79 percent at the free-throw line.

If Riley does, in fact, reclassify, he will join an incoming freshman class at Illinois that also includes four-star forward Morez Johnson Jr., three-star forward Jason Jakstys, 7-1 Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic and Jakucionis. The Illini's transfer additions are Mercer forward Jake Davis, Louisville guard Tre White, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell, Notre Dame forward Carey Booth and Evansville forward Ben Humrichous.