Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden names top three schools, commitment date

The class of 2022 is going to be unlike any other recruiting cycle we have seen. COVID-19 restricted most prospects from being able to visit campuses and communicating with coaches in person. A lot of guys are going to make two, possibly three commitments.

One of those is going to be wide receiver Luther Burden. After being an Oklahoma pledge for eight months, the five-star opened up his recruitment in the middle of August.

A week ago, Burden announced a top three of Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri. It’s an all-SEC affair for the No. 6 player in the country.

Burden got to see all three schools during the summer, visiting Tuscaloosa first. However, all were unofficial. He has yet to make any official visits according to 247Sports.

On Friday, the five-star receiver said he will be committing on Wednesday, Oct. 20. East St. Louis High School will be the venue.

committing october 20 at east st.louis highschool!! — luther (@lutherburden3) September 24, 2021

The latest crystal ball prediction that came in was for Georgia. Early ones after the Oklahoma decommitment favored Missouri. If Alabama wants to add another stud receiver to the roster, getting him on campus for an official visit may be required.

On the 247Sports composite, Burden is the No. 6 prospect in the country and the top in Missouri. As for the wide receiver position, only Evan Stewart is ranked higher than him.

