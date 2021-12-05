Five-star wide receiver Jalen Hale has LSU in the mix

Some good news to report on the recruiting front. Five-star wide receiver Jalen Hale from Longview, Texas, has released his top 12 schools. Hale has the LSU Tigers along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M of the SEC among his top schools. Future SEC team Texas was also mentioned to be in contention.

Prior to Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC, Hale was believed to be a lock to head to Oklahoma. The Sooners have been replaced by the Trojans on his list. What could be the turning point for Hale to the Bayou likely depends on who Brian Kelly names as the offensive coordinator.

Hale would be a major get for the Tigers if they are able to secure his commitment. Likely putting him as one of the next LSU WRs to become a household name. To do so, they might have a fight on their hands.

Jalen Hale’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 49 8 7 Rivals 4 44 5 5 ESPN 4 15 3 2 On3 4 94 14 13 247 Composite 5 31 5 4

Vitals

Hometown Longview, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-2 Weight 175 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 14, 2021

Unofficial visit on Jun. 25, 2021

Offers

LSU

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Michigan

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

Oregon

Texas

Texas A&M

USC

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

BREAKING: 2023 WR Jalen Hale has narrowed his list to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’2 175 WR from Longview, TX is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the 2023 Classhttps://t.co/C6iJn0wXi7 pic.twitter.com/jjqIHWjUZl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2021

