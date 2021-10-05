Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart to attend Texas-Oklahoma

Texas’ 2022 recruiting class may be ranked inside the top five but there are still a few pieces missing. Especially on the offensive side of the ball.

You would think Steve Sarkisian would be able to attract the best skill position players in the country to Austin. Running back has been successful thus far, landing four-stars Jaydon Blue and Jamarion Miller.

Wide receiver has been a different story.

Four-star Armani Winfield is the only pass-catcher committed, with a few prospects still high up on the board. Five-star Evan Stewart has and will continue to be the No. 1 priority.

The former Texas commit has yet to visit Austin this fall. Sarkisian getting to show off the offense in person was always going to be a huge selling point to secure another commitment.

Now, the head coach will have the opportunity to impress Stewart live in Dallas.

According to Mike Roach of Horns247, Stewart will be attending the Red River Shootout for Texas. The five-star receiver has “dreamed” of attending the game and will be making those dreams a reality on Saturday.

NEW: Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart confirms with @Horns247 he will attend Red River Shodown Saturday. #HookEm https://t.co/uL7xK279xF pic.twitter.com/KXf8WXXoZo — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) October 4, 2021

Stewart was recently in the news for forgoing the remaining parts of his senior season. He will be “mentally and physically preparing” himself for the college football level. Wrapping up the recruiting process will occur as well.

Texas desperately needs an elite receiver in the 2022 class and not many are better than Stewart. His combination of speeds, hands, and vertical ability make him the perfect player for Sarkisian’s offense. Impressing at the Cotton Bowl is a must.

On the 247Sports composite, Stewart is the No. 1 player in the state and the top wide receiver in the country. Overall, he is the No. 3 prospect in the 2022 class.

